Famous American reality star and socialite, Blac Chyna has unveiled controversial transvestite, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky as a brand ambassador for her luxury hairline, Hearts Pure.

The American model announced this via her Instagram story and added that she is glad to have the Nigerian socialite as part of her team.

Blac Chyna shared a short clip of herself making the announcement; however, she hadn’t gone into every detail of it.

“Bobrisky I am so excited that you are now a part of the Hearts Pure team,” Chyna stated.

She had also clicked the follow button on the crossdresser’s Instagram page.

Following this, Bobrisky also took to his Instagram page to thank her for the deal, promising not to let her down.

“Thank you @blacchyna for trusting on my influencing skills. I promise never to let your brand down. Lastly thank you for following me ♥️

Thank you sis for giving me the opportunity to be your ambassador to @hearts.pure.brand @blacchyna ♥️♥️♥️,” Bobrisky wrote.

See the post below: