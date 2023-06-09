Nigerian Grammy award winning singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has broken his silence after his colleague, Davido referred to him a new cat.

Recall that the DMW label boss sparked an uproar yesterday June 8, after he called the likes of Burna Boy, Fireboy Dml, Rema, Mayorkun and Asake the ‘new cats’ coming up.

According to Davido, Wizkid and himself had paved the way for the new cats in the Afrobeat music industry.

Burna Boy in a new post shared via his verified Instagram page, however pointed out that his goal is to leave an impact for eternity.

“Uniting people from all walks of life has always been my dream. We’re Leaving An Impact For Eternity. Love, Damini”, he wrote.

Reacting to this, Hyke_ray said: “New Cat with Grammy. Older Cat never get one nomination.”

Benzfund wrote: “Person wey never win Grammy Award called u upcoming cat.”

Jamalmorgan_ said: “New cat don use 90k capacity choke old cat. Sorry for the disrespect Odogwu.”

Mcpaapcomedian01 said: “DAVIDO NA UR BOSS. But u sef no small.”

R0nami said: “We dey your back.”