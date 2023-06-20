A video captured by a Closed-Circuit TV camera (CCTV) has surfaced on social media, showing a peculiar incident where an animal-like figure allegedly transformed into a human being during the night.

The video has sparked a significant reaction from viewers, with varying responses to its content. According to reports, the CCTV camera situated nearby recorded an animal that appeared to change into a human and enter a house.

In the footage, a cat can be seen on the other side of the road, appearing startled as it observes the transformation of the creature into a human being.

The video has generated extensive debate on social media, with many users questioning its authenticity due to its strange nature.

SEE SOME REACTIONS BELOW;

@AD.dress: “I have seen this years ago, a cat changed to a woman in the middle of the night when I went to pee as a little child, my family don’t believe it. I still remember that event clearly”.

@Cd.accessories: “I wanted to say it’s a lie. But the cat was shook as well”.

@Smith30: “Not edited bro 😮😮😮 look at the cat 🐈”.

@Tife: “I’m try to figure out the animal he changed from I have so many questions to ask that guy”.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;