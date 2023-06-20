Popular Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, has made a public plea to her followers for money so that she can employ military personnel to serve as bodyguards.

The student, who is 22 years old, requested assistance from the public in ensuring her welfare after previously disclosing that she has been the target of threats both during and after her cook-a-thon.

Chef Dammy begs fans for donation so she can hire military bodyguardsDammy stated that she would be extremely grateful for any donations made in support of her safety.

The chef pleaded with viewers in an online video to take into account all the circumstances surrounding her request.

It would be recalled that chef had gained fame after she attempted to break Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-Thon record by cooking for 120 hours.

Watch the video below: