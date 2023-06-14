Sources have revealed that the viral chef, Damilola Adeparusi did not apply to the Guinness World Record before she began her 120-hour Cook-a-Thon, which she recently completed.

This was revealed in an exclusive report by popular news outlet, LegitNG who had made an inquiry regarding the chef.

You may recall that the Ekiti chef had begun the Cook-a-Thon in attempt to beat the 100 hours set by Hilda Baci.

While many had expressed their approval and support for the courageous chef, others had, in equal measure, lambasted her for trying to take away the shine from Hilda Baci.

Many had expressed concern on whether she had followed the right procedure on applying to the body before beginning her Cook-a-Thon.

It was gathered that LegitNG, in an attempt to clear the air, has sent a message to the Guinness World Records and has reportedly received feedback stating she didn’t.

LegitNG reveals that the Ekiti chef didn’t set out to break any record in the first place.