Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy, has become an overnight celebrity following her 120-hour cook-a-thon.

The chef from Ekiti was recently spotted leaving for an event with a security detail, which set tongues wagging online.

The 22-year-old has been on media rounds since she completed her cooking marathon in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

A video making the rounds online shows the moment she walked out of a building and a police escort opened the car door for her to hop in.

Meanwhile, Chef Dammy also revealed that she intends to officially break the world record by cooking for 150 hours.

Watch the video below:

Top celebrity Chef Dammy spotted out and about with her security details earlier today. pic.twitter.com/BijrGo0bxE — Sabi Radio (@TheSabiRadio) June 16, 2023

She said; “I know the question that has been surrounding the minds of many people online and offline is what is next for Chef Dammy after the 120-hour cook-a-thon? What will become of Chef Dammy after the world has known her and she has been put in the spotlight? Well, Chef Dammy is open to exploration! I am open to new opportunities and new experiences in life. Now that the world knows what I am capable of doing. I think it’s high time everyone started giving me a chance to explore in diverse ways and capabilities.

“Finally, I know there have been many speculations about me not registering this just-concluded cooking, but my team and I have decided to embark on this new challenge next month.

“After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers, and many highly notable individuals in the society. I, Adeparusi Damilola popularly known as Chef Dammy and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month. This time, it will be held for a 150-hour, and it will be duly registered with Guinness World Records. Chef Dammy is coming back!”