Anita Brown, who is rumored to be Davido’s alleged pregnant partner, appears to be directing her anger towards the singer’s wife, Chioma.

Despite Chioma’s withdrawal from the public eye for nearly 8 months, the grieving mother has become a target of mockery on social media due to her husband Davido’s reported infidelity.

As the expectant mother prepares for the arrival of her child, she has been sharing personal details about the couple, including allegations that they made sacrifices involving their child, as well as revealing information about Chioma’s pregnancy status.

In a recent update, Anita Brown claimed that Chioma is not Davido’s first wife, but rather the mother of his second child, Hailey.

According to Anita, Amanda is Davido’s first wife. She made these statements during an Instagram live session and while responding to a fan’s question.

The fan wrote;

“Bebe so fine. If they attack you let them know Chioma was also a side chick promoted to second wife, tell them Amanda, Hailey’s mum is David’s first wife”.

Anita Brown replied, saying;

“They don’t hear u tho”.

