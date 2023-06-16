A popular cinematographer, Esiaga has been left short of words as he is surprised with a huge bank alert by the sensational chef, Hilda Baci.

Esiaga was so taken aback by the surprise that he burst into tears of delight when Hilda Baci sent him a large sum of money out of the blue.

This morning’s surprise act of compassion left Esiaga dumbfounded and overcome with emotion.

He wrote:

“Hilda Baci just sent me a huge sum of money out of nowhere.”

Esiaga shared his experience, expressing his thanks and amazement.

Esiaga was pleasantly surprised by the unforeseen financial assistance, which left her feeling ecstatic and grateful.

Esiaga had the chance to observe Hilda Baci’s commitment and enthusiasm for helping people firsthand while filming her TikTok Cookathon.

But he never expected such a unique and heartfelt act of kindness to be made in his direction.

Esiaga’s emotions were obvious as he nearly broke down in tears of ecstasy at Hilda Baci’s overwhelming goodness.

Watch the video below: