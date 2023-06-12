Popular Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole has announced his intention to commence a 5000-hour prayer marathon.

He revealed this via his Instagram page.

According to him, he plans to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the “longest prayer session”.

The singer called on his fans to anticipate his announcement of the commencement date.

“Pray-a-thon, 5000 hours. It is doable, anticipate Guinness Book Records,” He wrote.

This comes after Hilda Baci broke the longest cooking marathon by an individual and an Ekiti-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi commenced a 120-hour cooking marathon on June 9.

Woli Arole is yet to reveal how he intends to achieve this, but a 5000-hour praying marathon amounts to a little over 208 days.

See his post below;

ALSO READ: “I will bite you” – Funke Akindele reacts following Juliana Olayode’s apology