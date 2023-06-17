A communal clash in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State has resulted in the loss of 14 lives and the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

The conflict erupted on Sunday when youths from the Ibilla and Oju communities engaged in a violent fight over land ownership, according to a source.

In response to the clash, the state government imposed a curfew on residents in an effort to quell the violence. However, reports of reprisal attacks led to further loss of lives on Tuesday.

Andyson Egbodo, the youth leader of the Igede Youth Council, confirmed the deaths and property destruction, stating that 14 individuals had died, with two from one community and 12 from the rival community.

Governor Hyacinth Alia declared a 24-hour curfew starting from Wednesday after the initial curfew proved ineffective. A meeting was held between elders of the warring communities and the Commissioner of Police at the local government council, during which it was emphasized that anyone instigating trouble would be shot dead by the military.

Following the meeting and the increased security presence, there has been no further fighting, with soldiers patrolling the area and residents remaining indoors. The crisis reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the location of a private tertiary institution on a piece of land claimed by both clans.

The proposed establishment of the university by an Australia-based professor from the Ibilla community sparked protests from the community laying claim to the land, as they questioned the authorization and ownership.

While reports of the incident and killings have emerged, Catherine Anene, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, denied knowledge of the situation.