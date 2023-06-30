Popular Nollywood thespian, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, better known as Ashabi Simple has thrown a subtle shade at Portable’s wife, Zainab Badmus.

The mother of one took to her social media page to make a post which insinuated that Zainab Badmus is at the bottom.

According to the actress, she said that competition only happens among those who are at the bottom.

She went on to add that collaboration is what those who are at the top do.

“Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating”.

Reacting, officialbukola_lora wrote: “Like I don’t understand what effontery do u have haha u legit wan fight bewaji oooo U are doing too much girllll”

yemisi4736 wrote: “You people will born for someone’s husband and turn the wife to your enemy like i dont really understand”

olaleyeayoronke reacted: “Na so e dey start 000. Na so abosi and ote dey start. And at the end of the day na you go tire”