Nollywood superstar actress, Rita Dominic has delighted her fans by sharing beautiful photos of herself dressed in vibrant red attire to celebrate the weekend.

Along with the photos, the Nollywood veteran added a caption that read, “The 6th slide is my mood for the weekend.”

Fans noticed Rita’s baby bump in the first photo and took to the comment section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Reacting to the post, Sincerely Sham wrote, “First picture baby bump”

Official DJ Vibes wrote, “Ur eye dey there”

Kristy Feni wrote, “The 6th slide to distract us from seeing the baby bump on the first picture…. Can’t be distracted”

It will be recalled that the renowned actress tied the knot last year in a star-studded wedding ceremony.

Many Nollywood colleagues turned up in Owerri to show their support and celebrate with her, making the #ReelDeal22 traditional wedding even more spectacular.

The event became the talk of the town as Nigerian celebrities graced the ceremony, adding to its magnificence and importance.

See the post below: