A 48-year-old man named Anthony Igbinogun and his girlfriend, Joy Umukoro, aged 28, have been arrested by the Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby to buy drugs.

The couple, along with their friend James Precious, was apprehended after being connected to the buyer of the baby in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

During a press briefing in Benin City, Abigail Ihonre, the Head of the Investigation Unit of the Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking, revealed that the baby was sold for N1.7 million.

Ihonre stated that the mother of the baby has confessed to the crime, and investigations are ongoing to locate the baby and the buyers. The case is scheduled to be charged in court on Monday, June 26, 2023, to ensure that all those involved face the legal consequences of their actions.

According to Ihonre, Joy Umukoro and Anthony Igbinogun, who are alleged drug addicts, decided to sell their baby because they believed they couldn’t take care of the child.

However, she emphasized that this decision is not the best option and could potentially destroy their lives. The penalty for trafficking is approximately seven years in prison.