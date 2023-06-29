Davido, an award-winning singer, has broken his silence amid a slew of infidelity scandals.

The music superstar updated his Instagram story for the first time since news of his alleged infidelity broke.

Davido shared a poster of his song, “Unavailable” on his Instagram story.

Recall, two ladies, an American lady named Anita and a French lady named Ivanna Bayy claimed that the singer got them pregnant.

Ivanna had taken to her official Instagram to call out the superstar whom she accused of posing bad behaviour.

This happened just hours after American lady, Anita Brown also claimed to be pregnant for the singer.

According to the French lady, she met Davido when he was promoting his music in Paris. She alleged that they had a brief fling and that he got her pregnant.

The lady went ahead to ask Davido how many baby mamas he has. She wrote in her story;

“So Just tell me How many baby mama do you have? Should we just be ready for a soccer team?”

Nigerians have been reacting massively to the accusations with many criticizing Davido for having affairs with several ladies.

See Davido’s update below: