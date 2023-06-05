Renowned Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, recently shared the news of his highly anticipated 2023 Mercedes-Maybach Virgil Abloh edition arriving in Lagos.

According to reports, the music star purchased the luxury vehicle overseas and arranged for its shipment to Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

On May 6th, 2023, Davido took to his Twitter page to express his excitement, revealing that the Maybach had landed in Lagos. He also shared images of the cream-colored 2023 Maybach being loaded and prepared for delivery to his mansion.

It is worth noting that there are reportedly only approximately 150 units of this model in the world, with a price tag of $530,000 (equivalent to N394 million).

As the news of Davido’s highly coveted Virgil Maybach finally reaching Lagos circulated, it generated a wave of enthusiasm among his fans, who lauded his acquisition.

Davido wrote; “Touch down Lagos ! Where we Dey wash am this night ! ?”

The arrival of Davido’s exquisite Maybach in Lagos has undoubtedly created a buzz within the music star’s fan base, with many commending his achievement.