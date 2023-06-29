Recently, allegations surrounding Nigerian musician Davido have surfaced on social media, leading online detectives to caution the artist and investigate his accuser.

A Twitter user with the handle @dfcontrolla shared claims about a woman named Anita, who alleges that she is pregnant with Davido’s child.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when allegations emerged regarding Anita’s alleged involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

The Twitter user suggested searching for “ShesFreaky” on Google and looking for a user named “Ninatheelite” to find explicit content, including nude photographs and videos.

The tweet quickly gained attention, sparking a heated discussion within the online community. The accusations against Anita have generated controversy, with many questioning the authenticity of the claims and expressing concerns about their impact on Davido’s reputation and the woman’s personal life.

The hashtag #davido started trending on Twitter as users shared their thoughts and opinions on the matter. However, it’s important to note that these allegations remain unverified.

Fans and followers of Davido are eagerly awaiting an official statement from the artist himself or his representatives regarding these allegations.

SEE POST BELOW;