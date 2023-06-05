Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s child, sparked reactions after posting a video of Imade swimming in a pool.

Imade, Davido’s first child, was seen enjoying fun in a pool with a pal in the endearing video.

Imade was applauded as she swam flawlessly by Sophia Momodu, who created and posted the video.

Many online users responded to the video by flooding the comments section with recommendations that Imade be removed from the pool.

@chizzyrose7 said: “Una don dey swim again ooh. I no won hear story.”

@layomartins reacted: “This video just made me to remember ifeanyi, it is well.”

@ajibolaadebowale7 reacted: “Please dont take imade to pool jor please please.”

@vicky commented: “Imade commot for water.”

@Nikkypearl commented: “I don see comment wey I Dey find, commenters will never disappoint.”

@Jared jude2101 said: “Yoy guys should leave this lady. Davido and chima are moving around now, let her moving around with her daughter too.”

@ELLA DIOR commented: “Pls protect my imade, Sophia protect your tin oh thanks I love u.”

Watch the video below: