A fan of popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has sent a death threat to investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo’s inbox.

Kemi Olunloyo took to her Facebook page to share information about Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, as well as some revelations about Davido and Chioma’s relationship.

Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Chioma was desperate for a male child so she aborted three pregnancies and also dress Ifeanyi as a boy when she knew she is a girl.

Amidst the revelation by Kemi Olunloyo, some thugs have gone into the inbox of Kemi Olunloyo to threaten her life and have given her a 24-hour ultimatum to delete her posts about Davido or lose her life.

Davido’s Assassin is terrified 🤣🤣🤣Ha‼️Ha‼️Ha‼️Focus on Davido losing his penis. More 🌶️🌶️🌶️ coming#Kemitalks🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4wqVZgKrIF — Journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo (@Kemiolunloyo) June 28, 2023

