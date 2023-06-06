Ebinna Iyiegbu, the wife of renowned businessman Obi Cubana, has sparked reactions with nostalgic photos she shared in anticipation of their upcoming anniversary.

As they approach their special day, Mrs. Cubana delightedly posted a video collage featuring pictures from their wedding. In one particular photo, Obi Cubana is seen passionately kissing his wife, creating a buzz among online viewers.

The throwback photos have garnered significant attention and generated excitement among their followers.

In the post,he captioned;

“Counting down to 15 years of doing this life with you. This is 1 to 11 years. God kept us. Eternally grateful to HIM! Playing our song by the way”.

