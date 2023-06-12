Popular music executive, Don Jazzy has splashed millions of naira on two luxury cars as he describes them as his girlfriend and side chic.

The Mavin Records boss took to his Instagram page to upload a video which captures the moment the two rides arrived at his place.

Don Jazzy was excitedly seen descending the stairs as he moved outside to video the moment his new loves were brought in.

Sharing the video on his page, he wrote;

“My new girlfriend and my new side chic came together. Nothing beats 0 mileage. Go get yours at @mikanomotors”.

Fans and colleagues took to his Instagram page to congratulate him on acquiring two multi million naira cars on one go.

See his Instagram post below: