There are rumors circulating that movie producer Segun Ogungbe and his second wife, actress Wunmi Ajibboye, have separated.

This development comes as a surprise, especially considering that Segun Ogungbe’s first wife, Atinuke Ogungbe, had recently spoken highly of Wunmi Ajibboye and praised her as a wonderful person.

However, a recent report from an Instagram gossip platform, Gist Lover, has alleged that Segun Ogungbe’s marriage to Wunmi Ajibboye has come to an end.

Gistlover revealed, saying;

“…this particular gist is messy, segun couldn’t fund Wunmi’s lifestyle, so wunmi started knacking around with different men, na there wahala take start.”

“Y’all remember their story now, how Wunmi came to learn work from Segun Ogungbe and snatched Atinuke’s husband, got pregnant for him then sef, in fact, them almost pursue Atinuke but she stood her ground and focused on her children…all I know be say hand don meet wunmi, in fact, she already packed her load sef, both families are trying to settle the wahala tho but water don pass garri, FIRST WIFE DON WIN AT LAST, Second wife hits the street again”

SEE POST BELOW;