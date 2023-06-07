Rumors about the strained friendship between Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa were confirmed at a recent event in Lagos where both ladies were present.

Previously, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa were known to be inseparable, attending functions together, celebrating birthdays, and supporting each other.

However, their friendship took a turn in early 2022 when it was alleged that they had a falling out over a man they both had an interest in.

The situation worsened to the point that Toke Makinwa didn’t acknowledge Tiwa Savage’s honorary doctorate degree from the University of Kent in July 2022.

They unfollowed each other on social media, stopped hanging out, and stopped sending birthday wishes. Interestingly, Toke Makinwa began showcasing a new best friend.

Recently, Chief Mrs Rainot Olufunke Alaba Oniru hosted an elaborate 70th birthday party in Lagos, which was attended by prominent dignitaries and Lagos society women. Both Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa were present but deliberately avoided each other throughout the event.

They made sure to sit far apart. Toke Makinwa wore a yellow abaya, while Tiwa opted for a denim-on-denim look and had her bodyguard by her side throughout the occasion.

