Popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable get into the spirit of Eid El Kabir as he splashes millions of naira to acquire multiple cows for the event.

Portable took to his Instagram page to share videos of his big preparation for the sallah event as he expressed his thanks to his maker for the blessings.

In a video he shared, the animals, five cows and two rams, could be seen tied to a stock in front of his bar.

The street hop singer had seemingly bought enough meat to go round his family during the celebration.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, he wrote:

“Alhamdulilah Akoi Grace ZEH nation. Akoi Odogwu Bar”

See the video below;