The first Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji, has demonstrated an exceptional display of solidarity by becoming a strong advocate for Chef Dammy, an ambitious undergraduate aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Recognizing Chef Dammy’s remarkable talent and determination, the First Lady has taken it upon herself to generate support for the young culinary prodigy within the state of Ekiti.

With unwavering faith in Chef Dammy’s capabilities, Dr. (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji has embarked on a mission to rally the people of Ekiti to stand behind the aspiring record-breaker.

Understanding the significance of Chef Dammy’s endeavor, the First Lady has urged her fellow citizens to celebrate and champion her courageous pursuit of the Guinness World Record.

Through public appearances and active engagement on social media, Dr. (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji has voiced her admiration for Chef Dammy’s determination and culinary skills.

She has emphasized the importance of unity within the community to support and encourage the younger generation, particularly those who dare to dream big and make a positive impact.

Undoubtedly, Chef Dammy has found a formidable ally in Dr. (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji.

