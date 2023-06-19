A photo which captures the moment popular singer, Davido Adeleke reunited with his son, Dawson Adeleke, has elicited emotional reactions online.

It would be recalled that the Afrobeats musician had revealed in a recent interview that he has another son whom he had welcomed with a socialite, Larissa and they both live in London.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share the adorable moment Davido reunited with his son.

In the viral photo, Davido could be seen holding the boy on his lap as he planted a kiss on his cheek.

She wished Davido a happy Father’s Day in a caption attached to the adorable photo which has set fans gushing over it.

See her post below: