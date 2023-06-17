A Nigerian man simply known as Niyi has taken to Twitter to recount how his friend lost his entire savings of N140,000.

He said the guy saved the money while doing his National Youth Service programme and when he finished he returned home.

Niyi added that rather than use the money for something tangible, his friend played virtual bet with it and lost.

He said he had to buy food for him that evening as a form of consolation.

He wrote; “Randomly remember my guy who saved about 140k during his service year, only to come back home and lose everything in a day to bet9ja virtual.

Na kuku my area, nah me later buy am food that evening. How do you save for 12 months and lose everything to baby in hours.”

