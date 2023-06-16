A Nigerian man has alleged that his sugar mama made it feasible for him to land a job at The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC), where he is currently employed.

He admitted that he had met an Alhaja while performing his required National Youth Service in Abuja, and that he had been routinely sating her desires.

When he told his story on NGL, he claimed that although the Alhaja had promised to provide him a job when he finished his NYSC and that it would be a conventional bank employment, this had not actually happened.

He claims that the woman got him a job at the NNPC headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory, and he has been there for three months.

The man asked God to bless her and that he was still in disbelief about his monthly salary.

He wrote; “I met one Alhaja during NYSC in Abuja, serviced her frequently because she promised me a job.

I was thinking it will just be an ordinary bank or petty job. Well, I’m in my third month at NNPC HQ and I still can’t believe my salary. God bless her for me sha.”