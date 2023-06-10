Laila Charani, the fourth wife of Ned Nwoko, has surprised Nigerians by sharing a new video featuring herself and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

In the video, the mother of three is seen sitting alongside Ned Nwoko, as they both smile and record themselves.

Months ago, Laila Charani made a comeback on social media with an apology to Ned Nwoko’s family and everyone affected by their public and tumultuous separation.

It is worth noting that Laila and Ned Nwoko went through a highly publicized exchange on social media, where the politician accused her of infidelity and neglecting their children.

After being absent from Instagram for several months, Laila Charani has reappeared, sharing glimpses of her life once again.

In a post, she wrote;

“This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family.) have realized that I made mistakes. they were not intentional.) listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologize to my husband and other members of the family.) want peace and progress in the family.”

A new video showed her having a romantic moment with the billionaire and some netizens claimed that she has fully returned to ‘secure her throne’.

@adomiAlex said: “Favorite wife don come back to secure her throne. Regina is in trouble.”

@abella55 added: “Aww polygamous kids.”

Watch the video below: