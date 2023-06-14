Popular chef Dammy has successfully completed her enormous 120-hour Cook-a-thon, breaking Hilda Baci’s previous world record in a remarkable feat that has thrilled the entire world.

As Chef Dammy cements her place in culinary history,congratulations have poured in from all over the world.

The mood was electric by the time the clock reached 120 hours, officially breaking Hilda Baci’s record.

As followers and supporters had been following her progress keenly during the energy-sapping Cook-a-thon, the atmosphere of anticipation and excitement was obvious.

As news of Chef Dammy’s victory spreads, words of congratulations have been pouring in from fellow chefs, celebrities, and fans alike.

Social media have been filled with responses expressing appreciation for her tenacity and congratulating her on breaking limits and setting new culinary standards.

See below;

Reacting…

Odéepjuu wrote:

Ekiti are are not only brilliant, they are also very good in cooking o including their male, Hilda record is already a gone for sure. Thanks so much for making Ekiti proud. Who knows such can happen from Ekiti, when d eyes of d world is focusing on Lagos alone. Congratulations.

Gypsyman wrote:

congratulations to you and your team.

Moturayo:

I know you are not doing this to break any record, it’s just to help your brand gain recognition. I pray this will open great doors for you moving forward.