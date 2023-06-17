The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended Balogun Olawale, an employee of the Federal Medical Centre in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, along with forty-seven other individuals for their alleged participation in internet fraud.

The arrests took place on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta following intelligence gathered on their fraudulent activities.

Among the suspects are Sodiq Iremide, Abiona Solomon, Moshood Sakiru Olamide, Olalekan Sodiq Olawale, Adebayo Ifeoluwa Timilehin, Joshua Gilbert, Adeleke Oluwafemi, Lawal Yusuff Abiodun, Olaleye Adedolapo Emmanuel, Opaleye Olanrewaju, Kazeem Oladimeji, Akinlosotu Ayodeji Ayomiposi, Omowale Haruna, Akinsolotu Kolade Olayinka, Soremikun Ibrahim, Kolawole Boluwatife Daniel, Olufunkunmi Emmanuel, Olatunji Uthman Alabi, Afeez Jimoh Akorede, Lateef Abdulmujeeb Akanbi, Boladale Olajide James, and Enitan Tolulope John.

The remaining suspects include Orunsolu Sodiq Babatunde, Lamidi Micheal Akolade, Lateef Rahamon Olamilekan, Idowu Micheal Oluwasegun, Peter Adio Olakunle, Ahmod Kazeem Olayemi, Okewole Daniel Olayiwola, Ogundeyin Faruq Olamilekan, Edunjobi Toheeb Ayobami, Simon Dare Tosin, Ahmod Mustapha Olawale, Oladende Mubarak Olansile, Olanrewaju Kabiru Olamilekan, Olowookere Abeeb Lolade, Dolaoso Uthman Olamilekan, Kodagbese Emmanuel Aduragbemi, Simon John Seyi, Idemudia Lucky, Ahmod Waheed Olamide, Olowookere Soburu Ademola, Agboola Oladimeji Taofeek, Awoniyi Segun Gbenga, Babatunde Mathew Ayodele, Alaye John Saheed, and Odediran Oluwole Ayomide.

During the arrests, the authorities recovered seven luxury vehicles, numerous mobile phones, laptops, high-end wristwatches, and other items of value.

Once the investigations are concluded, all the suspects will be charged in court.