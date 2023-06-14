Anna Daniel, a 33-year-old food seller, appeared before the Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday, facing charges of criminal trespass and theft for allegedly stealing a customer’s cell phone worth N94,000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.According to the prosecution counsel, Mr. Olanrewaju Osho, the defendant visited the complainant’s shop in Kurudu, Abuja, to have her hair done and allegedly stole the phone.

It was further revealed that she had also stolen two other cell phones belonging to another customer. During the police investigation, the defendant reportedly confessed to the crimes.

The prosecution stated that the defendant’s actions violated the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The presiding judge, Malam Umar Mayana, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties each in the same amount. The sureties were required to reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and their addresses would be verified by a court officer and a police officer from the relevant division.

The judge adjourned the case until May 16 for further hearing.