Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that veteran Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard has replaced his colleague, Yul Edochie as an ambassador for the popular brand, Life Continental Lager Beer.

She revealed this in a recent Facebook post.

According to her, Yul Edochie was removed from his ambassadorship position and replaced by Freddie Leonard, due to controversies surrounding his marriage.

The journalist also revealed that Mr Leonard was selected because the brand needed a public figure who will sell them positively without being surrounded by dramas.

“Life Larger Beer removes Yul Edochie as their brand ambassador, crowns a new well mannered Fedrick Leonard as new ambassador.

“Congratulations to Fredrick Leonard. In PR brands factor in what can sell them positively not drama and hatred with their ambassadors.” She wrote.

See her post below;

