Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant side chick of popular Nigerian singer, Davido has accused him of being an abusive partner.

She made this allegation in a series of posts on her Instagram story.

The entrepreneur shared screenshots of past news that alleged that Davido was abusing his wife, Chioma and had kicked her out of their Banana Island mansion.

In her caption, Anita Brown accused Davido of being a woman beater, a liar, a manipulator, and a control freak.

The lady demanded he free Chioma. She also recounted how she met Chioma in 2017 at Nikki Beach in Dubai.

In her words;

“It’s sad ’cause he’s really a woman beater for real. I should have already known since he’s a liar, manipulator, and control freak. FREE CHIOMA!!! FREE CHIOMA!!!

Out I’d that abusive relationship! Physically abusive and mentally abusive and he truly DOESN’T CARE.

How you beat up your “wife” well at the time girlfriend mercilessly over a so-called “side chick” that you really wanted to be main chick. DISGUSTING.

Let’s really get into how we BOTH (Chioma) was dealing since 2017. She was at the table when we were smoking hookah and hanging out at Nikki Beach in Dubai! You were OUTSIDE OUTSIDE! And you was a SIDE CHICK! SHE took him from another baby’s mother! So why y’all do pressed???

Narcissist & womanizer! FREE CHIOMA. I WOULD NEVER WANT TO HAVE THAT ABUSIVE POSITION! I have real strength! Picture a man kicking me out our crib for another “side chick” or girlfriend.

Free Chioma from that evil wicked man who doesn’t care about you or your deceased child everything is for maintaining his image. You are just an ornament, a puppet, a prop! & That’s not cool”.

ALSO READ: Chioma lands in hospital amid fresh exposé about husband, Davido – Kemi Olunloyo Makes Shocking claim