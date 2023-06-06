The planned nationwide strike in protest over the elimination of fuel subsidy has been put on hold by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

After a meeting between the federal government and the unions at Aso Villa on Monday night, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this announcement.

He stated that a joint committee would be formed by the Federal Government, the TUC, and the NLC to assess any proposed pay increases or rewards and to set a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would review the World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme”, a communique signed after the meeting reads in part.