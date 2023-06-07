Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele, continues to achieve remarkable success in her career.

In a recent milestone, she has surpassed Mo Abudu to become the filmmaker with the highest-grossing movie in Nigeria.

Funke Akindele’s movies, Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto The Saga, secured the top two positions on the list of highest-grossing films. The Wedding Party, produced by Mo Abudu and directed by Kemi Adetiba, claimed the third spot.

Expressing her gratitude, Funke Akindele credited her success to God and shared the news on her Instagram page.

Kemi Adetiba, in a gesture of appreciation, presented Funke Akindele with flowers emoji to acknowledge her achievement.

Mo Abudu, the producer of The Wedding Party, also acknowledged Funke Akindele’s accomplishment and shared the list of the top three highest-grossing Nigerian movies, applauding Funke’s success.

