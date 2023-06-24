Grammy award-winning Nigerian music superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as WizKid, achieved a historic milestone as he becomes the first African artiste to headline the renowned Glastonbury, the UK’s biggest music festival.

Glastonbury music festival was held on Friday, June 23 in Somerset, England, United Kingdom which attracted an overwhelming crowd of over 210,000 attendees.

Wizkid took the stage at the festival’s “Other Side Stage” and delivered an breathtaking performance. He treated the audience to an enthralling medley of his chart-topping hits, including “Essence,” “One Dance,” “Ojuelegba,” “Soco,” and “True Love.”

It’s worthy to note that Burna Boy, another respected Nigerian artist, performed at the prestigious Glastonbury Festival last year, although not as a headliner.

Glastonbury is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, England. In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts.