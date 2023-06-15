Renowned chef, Hilda Baci breaks another Guinness World Record with her cooking award as her recognition post becomes GWR’s all time best performing tweet.

It would be recalled that the record body had officially recognized Hilda’s record on Tuesday and had made the announcement via their official Twitter handle.

The post had blown up, fetching lots of views from netizens which made it Guinness World Records all time performing tweet.

“yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached 🤯,” Guinness World Records tweeted.

_iamsheila__ wrote: “See forget,when Nigerians decide to do something in unity,the world sef go feel am!.. God Hilda! Go Naija”

veevogee wrote: “Guinness felt Nigeria’s presence and unity. They now know why were called the giant of Africa. We dont joke with our own”

b_olaye wrote: “When GRACE speaks for you, protocols are broken, records are broken, go Hilda”