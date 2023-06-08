Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has expressed her admiration for her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma, describing him as the love of her life.

In a recent interview, Caroline spoke positively about Musa and revealed that their divorce is merely a legal document, as they still hold affection for each other.

Caroline shared that she continues to use the surname Danjuma outside of social media, indicating her ongoing connection to her ex-husband. She clarified that she changed her name to Hutchins on social media to prevent his name from being negatively portrayed.

While discussing her future plans, Caroline mentioned the possibility of either remarrying or rekindling her relationship with Musa, indicating that she is open to exploring their connection once again.

