Anita Brown, who is reportedly Davido’s baby mama and side chick, has accused him of attempting to engage in a sexual relationship with his female cousin.

Anita Brown recently made headlines after publicly claiming that Davido got her pregnant and asked her to terminate the pregnancy.

She has been expressing her grievances on Twitter, where she went on a rant accusing Davido of nearly sleeping with one of his own family members, specifically a female cousin.

In her tweets, Anita Brown criticized Davido for his alleged lack of self-control when it comes to his sexual desires, referring to him as an evil person.

She expressed her disgust, stating that if Davido cannot exercise restraint with his own family members, it is even more concerning how he behaves with other attractive women.

Anita Brown concluded her tweets by admonishing Davido for his behavior and suggesting that he should feel ashamed.

