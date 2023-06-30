A fan of popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has allegedly put his home up for sale, claiming that he has not spent a single night in the luxurious home this year.

The situation stirred reactions and speculation on social media, causing many to question the circumstances behind the apparent sale.

The news broke after a person identified as @oluwaseun9 took to the micro blogging platform Twitter to announce the alleged sale, stating that Poco Lee had not slept inside the house throughout the year.

He wrote;

“Poco lee house up for sale, he never sleep inside this year.”

The disclosure rapidly drew the attention of the renowned dancer’s fans and followers, triggering an uproar of reactions and questions.

As news of the suspected sale spreads, fans and following are left wondering why Poco Lee has been absent from his own residence.

Reacting…

@30_bgdave said; “Omo na dance Poco lee dance buy this hux God wetin I dey use my Life do😭”

@akinolaibrahim353 said; “Nah illuminate he be, all those celebrities are illuminates”

@bigemmyjzus said; “Incase una see me dey dance for road tomorrow make nobody tell me anything”

@cuccettini wrote; “I don overthink tired😪”

@kura_agboworin said; “Pesin wey be Agba picker… Dey play”