A born again Christian woman, simply known as Steph, has revealed that her boyfriend has not kissed or touched her since they have been dating.

Taking to the micro blogging platform Twitter, Steph revealed that her boyfriend is the first man in her life who has never made sexual advances to her, and willfully wants to wait till their wedding night to get intimate.

She stated that he is also a born-again Christian who wants to honour and obey God in their relationship and future marriage.

She tweeted,

“This is the first man in my life who has been with me and hasn’t touched me, never makes sexual comments to me, never tried to make any move on me, and has not even kissed me. He wants to honour and obey God. He loves Jesus and he wants to save our first kiss for our wedding day.

He doesn’t want to kiss yet because God confirmed to both of us we are husband and wife.. praise God but we are super attracted to each other and kissing could lead us to pre marital sex. He wants to keep it Holy, cause the temptation is strong. He’s a great leader. I respect him.”