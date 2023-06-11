Hilda Baci, a celebrity chef, addresses a fellow professional cook, Chef Dammy, as she attempts to break her 100-hour Guinness World Record.

It should be noted that Hilda surpassed the previous record holder, Lata Tandon, a few weeks ago, though she has yet to be officially announced.

Inspired by the Akwa Ibom chef, Dammy also embarked on the journey to become the current record holder as she vows to hit a 120-hour mark.

Amidst the controversy trailing the Ekiti Chef‘s attempt, Hilda Baci has since thrown her weight behind her while applauding her unwavering spirit.

In a tweet, she wrote;

“The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits. Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit. #DreamsUnleashed,” she wrote.

Her post stirred some reactions, see some reactions below:

chichibabyyyyy_ penned: “Me I don’t wish her well. She’ll fail 🫶🏾”

OyiboChijioke said: “Chef Dammy is practicing WITCHCRAFT not cooking. Stop promoting WITCHCRAFT. She and her covens won’t succeed.”

LupinIkenga said: “Forget all this long talks, I’m praying earnestly for her to fail. Yes I’m a proud hater, I say it with my full chest”

No_F4se penned: “Even though you chop my dog Bingo, I forgive you, I don’t care if this post was influenced or advised by others, it’s the act that count.”

ambysmedia wrote: “No be me go talk that thing wey una want hear.”

Great_Tony1 stated: “I’m very very sure dami voted for Apc. You can’t tell me otherwise”

joshbbanks noted: “Wow! Hilda Baci is so matured and brilliant. I love this Hilda. For those of you who have been ranting here since yesterday now you’ll get sense while Hilda is even loving Dammy.”