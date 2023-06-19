Hilda Essien Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, has received her plaque after becoming the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

After reviewing the evidence, Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed the 26-year-old as the new record holder last Tuesday.

Hilda posted on her Instagram page on Monday, June 19, that the plaque had been delivered to her.

She shared a video showing the moment it arrived in a delivery van and the dispatch man handed her a box at her residence in Lagos state.

The restaurateur however said she will not open the box yet and her friend said they have to organise an official ‘unboxing’ event.

Hilda captioned; “Our plaque is here 😆😆😆😆😆 @guinnessworldrecords”

See the post: