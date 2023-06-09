Hilda Baci, a well-known chef, has faced severe backlash following allegations that she demanded N25,000 for meet-and-greet sessions in Abuja.

Hilda Baci gained significant attention on May 15, 2023, when she reportedly broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Previously, Chef Lata Tondon from Rewa, India held the record at 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

However, it should be noted that the Guinness World Record has not yet officially confirmed Hilda Baci as the new record holder, despite her impressive achievement.

The Akwa Ibom chef has been involved in various controversial actions that have sparked criticism from Nigerians.

Recent reports suggest that Hilda Baci is allegedly charging a substantial fee of N25,000 for personal meet-ups in Abuja. It is claimed that individuals will have to pay this amount for a brief encounter with her on June 24, 2023.

While Hilda Baci has not addressed these allegations publicly, many Nigerians have expressed their disappointment and concerns regarding what they perceive as an excessive fee for a chef meet-and-greet session.

@Mayorstilldey4u said; “Lagos people see Hilda Baci for free. E reach Abuja people turn, e turn 25k.”

@yitsugee reacted: “Meet and greet with Hilda Baci for 25k??? wow.”

@Batopy1234 said: “25k to see Hilda Baci? Na bread of life she wan bake?”

@esther__111 reacted: “25k to see Hilda Baci ke As you Dey cook-a-thon, how much you pay people wey come support you?”

@KhaleedSZN commented: “25k to watch Hilda baci cook? Wetin my babe dey do for free.”

@fineboytunde_ said: “25k to see hilda Baci, how much be some mentors Forex class? God Abeg.”

