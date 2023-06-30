Anita Brown, a US-based entrepreneur, startled many people on social media with her shocking information about Davido’s wife, Chioma.

Anita Brown said that Davido forced Chioma to have several abortions before they gave birth to their now-deceased son Ifeanyi in her series of rants.

She reminded the people who made fun of her for being an OnlyFans star that their favorite artist had enjoyed sxx with her a few weeks prior.

“Ask him how I taste, this same coochi y’all saw online was getting eaten just a few weeks ago. A.ss too”.

In order to reveal more about Davido’s philandering, Anita Brown swore to begin taking interviews.

She alleged that he would often coerce women into having abortions for him and then blame the procedure on his deceased child.

“Y’all keep playing with me. I’d start accepting these interviews I’m being asked to do!

That’s my next step!

Talk about what a womanizer that man is. Getting all these diff women pregnant. Trying to convince everyone to have an abortion and blaming it on his dead child.

I can see why he loves abortion, his wife had a few of them before they finally got a son. F..u.cking evil a.ss people. From the time I knew you, you have been having females calling about babies and abortion. Dirt Bag! I could never!

Posting OnlyFans from years ago that Coochi didn’t look too bad. That your face was in it. When u kiss your pls. Ask them how I taste. Coochi and an.us. Oh damn. I swear they diss you with the same mouth they kiss your A.ss with”.