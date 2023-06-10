In an attempt to address the brewing beef between Afrobeats superstar singer Davido and Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, Davido’s associate and hype man, Special Spesh, has stepped in to preach for peace.

The controversy started after Davido referred to Burna Boy as one of the ‘new cats’ in the music industry during a recent interview, alongside other rising stars like Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake.

Davido’s statement about being among the first young artists to achieve success, along with Wizkid, sparked mixed reactions among fans, leading to tensions on social media platforms.

In response to the controversial statement, Special Spesh took to social media, sharing a video in which he expressed his speechlessness over the situation.

In a part of the video, Special Spesh was seen with Burna Boy, emphasizing unity and advocating for peace among everyone involved.

He wrote;

“I’m Weak!!!!! Everybody off your mic…. we be one let there be peace!!!! OMFG

Watch the video below;