Famous Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze, has shared uninvited advice with Chioma Rowland, the partner of popular Nigerian music superstar, Davido, on how to handle the rumors surrounding her husband’s alleged infidelity.

Eze’s suggestions come in light of reports suggesting that Davido has impregnated another woman, sparking up speculation about the stability of their relationship.

In a statement, the Nollywood thespian urged Chioma to stand firm and hold onto her husband tightly during this challenging period.

The actress stressed the importance of love and maintaining a strong bond between the couple.

Furthermore, Eze advised Chioma to ignore critics and focus on taking care of her relationship with Davido.

She wrote;

“Poor guy you’re dating bcos of love cheats on u like cr@zy, disrespect u on top. Not to talk of a wealthy guy like David, Chioma abeg no mind anybody o. Hold your husband well well fact love and f**k more this time around”

