A tragic incident occurred in the Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, resulting in the death of Umar Hassan, a 70-year-old man.

According to an eyewitness report, the unfortunate incident took place when a horse rider lost control of the animal and collided with the victim. This incident follows another similar occurrence less than a month ago during a wedding horse race.

Confirming the incident, DSP. Lawan Shiisu Adam, the police spokesperson, stated that a 25-year-old horse rider named Mohd Mustapha, who was unauthorized to ride within the Ringim municipality, caused a disturbance to society at large.

While riding his horse, Mustapha lost control and collided with Umar Hassan, who was riding a bicycle at the time. As a result, the cyclist suffered severe injuries and fractures to his legs.

Upon receiving the report, a team of policemen promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to Ringim General Hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, the attending physician confirmed Umar Hassan’s demise while he was being treated for his injuries.

The police took immediate action, apprehending the suspect and holding him in custody. Following a discreet investigation, the suspect will face charges in court.