Glory Effiong, a maid, is said to have resigned her job without giving her boss any notice and taken off with $700 and €40.

Following the event, her boss, @carolkingck1, recounted what had happened on her Twitter feed in an attempt to raise awareness.

She claimed that the maid had been working for her for four months when she abruptly vanished after taking a break on Friday.

She became worried when she didn’t come back and made an attempt to contact her, but this was unsuccessful.

Later, she discovered that her belongings had been removed from her room and that her handbag had been broken into for foreign currency.

She wrote:

“This is Glory Effiong. She has been my maid for five months. She left for her off last Friday. When she didn’t return today as she was supposed to, I got worried thinking she had had a mishap so I called her phone but she didn’t pick my calls. I duly placed a call to the agent

who brought her to let him know she was AWOL.

I suddenly remembered that I had had a bad dream about her which I shared with my husband which sparked my suspicion so I went to her room to discover that she had taken all her things.

Looking around for what she could have made off with, I discovered that she had stolen 700 dollars and 40 Euros from my purse.

Please take note of her face so you don’t fall victim to her thievery.”