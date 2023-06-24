Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye also known as Speed Darlington, has said he does not trust anybody in this life, including his mother.

The US-based internet sensation stated this in a video while claiming that his mother credited herself out of the money meant for the purchase of his new car.

Speed Darlington narrated how someone crashed into his car while he was driving, and the person gave him N3million cheque to sort it out.

According to the singer, he does not have a bank account in the United States, so he gave the cheque to his mother to help him cash it at the bank.

The ‘Bangdadadang’ crooner claimed that after cashing it, she took a certain amount out of it and it infuriated him.

He wondered how she expects him to buy another car when she has removed a tangible amount from the N3 million.

